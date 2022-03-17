Report: Raiders trading for star Packers receiver Davante Adams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the game’s top receivers is headed to Sin City.

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are bringing in Green Bay Packers standout Davante Adams in a trade and giving him a five-year, $141.25 million contract that makes him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL.

Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.



Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Source: The #Packers are receiving a 1st and a 2nd rounder in this year’s draft in exchange for WR Davante Adams — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

The move reunites Adams and his college quarterback, Derek Carr. The duo was dynamite at Fresno State, with Adams catching 233 passes for 3,031 receiving yards and 38 receiving touchdowns over two seasons. Twenty-four of those touchdowns came in 2013, when Carr wound up finishing eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Both players have excelled in the NFL, as well. Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs in 2021 while throwing a career-high 4,804 passing yards. Adams, meanwhile, is a back-to-back, first-team All-Pro selection and also reached career highs with 1,553 receiving yards and 123 catches for the top-seeded Packers last season.

Adams is by far the biggest weapon on offense for Carr and new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, but he certainly isn’t the only one. Darren Waller is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, while wideout Hunter Renfrow and running back Josh Jacobs are also productive at their respective positions.

Along with Adams, the Raiders also added pass rusher Chandler Jones as a major move to keep up with an increasingly daunting AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs have reached four straight AFC Championship Games, the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Chargers brought in Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson.

Carr and the Raiders’ gain is also Aaron Rodgers’ loss. The Packers quarterback signed an extension with the franchise on Tuesday worth a reported $150 million and will now be without his top target moving forward. After Adams, Allen Lazard was the Packers’ next-leading receiver with 513 yards last season.

Even as Rodgers was negotiating his contract, the writing was reportedly on the wall for Adams and Green Bay:

Per a source, the Packers we’re willing to pay Adams equally to what the Raiders are with this new deal but Adams preferred to play elsewhere.



Aaron Rodgers was aware of the developments with Adams as they unfolded in recent days. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 17, 2022

In return for one of the top receivers in the league, the Packers are getting back picks Nos. 22 and 53 in the upcoming draft, which takes place in Adams’ new home of Las Vegas.