Report: Raiders to Hire Patriots' Dave Ziegler as GM, Josh McDaniels as Head Coach

Report: Raiders expected to hire Ziegler as GM, McDaniels as head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Two key New England Patriots employees could be headed to Sin City.

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly will hire Dave Ziegler to be their new general manager, and the expectation is that Josh McDaniels will soon be added as head coach.

The #Raiders are expected to hire #Patriots de facto GM Dave Ziegler as their new GM, per, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. He was key in New England’s fast turnaround, now turns his attention to Las Vegas. The next step is slated to be the hire of Josh McDaniels as head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Rapoport added that McDaniels interviewed in Las Vegas on Saturday, and apparently it went well. ESPN's Adam Schefter later confirmed that McDaniels' deal with the Raiders was being finalized.

Raiders are expected to hire former Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels as their head coach, per sources. Two sides still are finalizing the contract, but McDaniels is their man. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022

Ziegler, 44, spent last season as the Patriots' director of player personnel, which is the position directly below Bill Belichick in the front office. He assumed that role after Nick Caserio departed for the Houston Texans last offseason. Ziegler has been with the franchise since 2013, serving as an assistant director of pro scouting, director of pro personnel and assistant director of player personnel before his promotion last year.

McDaniels has similarly been a stalwart within the organization. He joined the Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant, and ascended to offensive coordinator from 2005 to 2008 before leaving to be the Denver Broncos' head coach. McDaniels, 45, rejoined New England in 2012 and has been the offensive coordinator ever since.

It's unclear who will step in to replace Ziegler and McDaniels in their respective roles, but former Pats OC Bill O'Brien -- who was with the team from 2007 to 2011 -- is a rumored candidate to run the offense.