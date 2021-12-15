Report: NHL Implementing Enhanced COVID-19 Protocols

Report: NHL entering enhanced COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The National Hockey League will be operating under enhanced COVID-19 protocols until at least Jan. 7, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday.



The enhanced protocols include restrictions on indoor dining for teams on the road, wearing masks and social distancing in team facilities and testing on non-off days. It's also been recommended that players receive their COVID-19 booster shot if eligible.

The NHL, like several other professional sports leagues, has seen a recent surge in positive cases. A total of 18 players were placed into the league's COVID protocol on Tuesday and another 13 had been added by Wednesday afternoon.

Carolina had its matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night postponed with six Hurricanes in COVID protocol. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames had their games through at least Dec. 18 postponed as they deal with an outbreak that's now up to 16 players, three coaches and seven support staff members in COVID protocol.