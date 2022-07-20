Joe Lacob

Report: NBA Fining Warriors' Joe Lacob $500,000 for Luxury Tax Comments

The Warriors owner was critical of the NBA's luxury tax system, calling it "very unfair"

By Eduardo Razo

NBA fines Lacob $500K for comments on luxury tax system originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors owner Joe Lacob will have to write a check to the NBA offices following his remarks regarding the collective bargaining talks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, that NBA has fined Lacob $500,000 for his comments on the Point Forward Podcast discussing the league’s collective bargaining talks. Lacob discussed the luxury tax, saying the system is “very unfair.” 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The hardest thing of all is navigating this luxury tax, unfortunately,” Lacob said to Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner on the last episode of their “Point Forward” podcast. 

“I went back to New York this week for labor meetings. I’m on the committee. And you know, obviously, the league wants everyone to have a chance, and right now, there’s a certain element out there that believes we “checkbook win,” we won because we have the most salaries on our team.” 

The Golden State owner is being fined due to the league's rule forbidding owners and team officials from “unauthorized communications regarding collective bargaining.”

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB 22 hours ago

2022 MLB All-Star Game: American League Grabs 3-2 Win Over National League

MLB All-Star Game Jul 19

MLB All-Star Game: Joe Musgrove Extention, Juan Soto Trade and More

 

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Joe LacobNBAGolden State Warriors
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us