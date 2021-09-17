Report: MLB Managers, Coaches Need Vaccine for Field Access in Playoffs

Report: MLB managers, coaches need vaccine for playoff field access originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Major League Baseball reportedly will tighten its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 playoffs.

All non-playing personnel must be COVID-19 vaccinated to gain access to the field and other restricted areas during the postseason, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. That non-playing personnel grouping includes managers, coaches and trainers.

Rosenthal added that those who are currently unvaccinated can gain access to the restricted areas by receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine before Oct. 4 and having a scheduled second shot.

The MLB postseason begins on Oct. 5.

Last month, the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros became the first MLB franchises to impose a vaccine mandate for non-playing, full-time employees.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies just recently became the 24th team to reach MLB’s 85% vaccine threshold for Tier 1 employees (which includes players, on-field staff and support staff). Teams who reach the threshold have their health and safety protocols loosened. The Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals are the remaining clubs below the threshold.