Phoenix Suns

Report: Mat Ishbia Finalizing $4 Billion Purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury

Ishbia is the president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage and is worth an estimated $5.1 billion

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Mat Ishbia finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Phoenix’s basketball franchises reportedly are on the verge of landing a new owner.

Mat Ishbia is finalizing the purchase of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury for $4 billion, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Current owner Robert Sarver purchased the Suns for just over $400 million in 2004. In September, he announced that he planned to sell his portions of the Suns and Mercury. The NBA had handed Sarver a one-year suspension and $10 million fine following an investigation into claims of a hostile workplace environment.

Ishbia previously showed interest in purchasing an NFL franchise. He bid on the Denver Broncos, who sold for a record $4.65 billion in June, and announced he was pursuing the Washington Commanders in November.

Ishbia is the president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. He has an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion, according to Forbes. At 42 years old, Ishbia would become the NBA’s youngest principal owner.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

University of San Diego Dec 16

Texas Advances Past San Diego for 9th NCAA Title Appearance

MLB Dec 15

On Friar Podcast: MLB's Long Game

As for Ishbia’s connection to basketball, he played at Michigan State from 1999 to 2002 and won a national championship in 2000. 

Sportico estimated in December 2021 that the Suns had a franchise valuation of $1.92 billion.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Phoenix SunsNBAPhoenix Mercury
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us