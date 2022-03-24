Report: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Signing Three-Year Deal With Chiefs

Out goes Tyreek Hill, in comes Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly are signing Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million contract just one day after dealing Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

The #Chiefs are signing former #Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal with $18 million in the first two years and incentives to reach a maximum of $36 million, his agents @NSAFootball tell @RapSheet and me. 💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2022

Valdes-Scantling spent his first four NFL seasons in Green Bay catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. He piled up 123 receptions for 2,153 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns across 59 games with the Packers.

Now, MVS has to help the Chiefs fill Hill’s shoes. Hill made the Pro Bowl in each of his six seasons in Kansas City while also earning three All-Pro bids. In 2021, he reeled in a career-high 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

After extension talks with Hill stalled, the Chiefs sent the wideout to the Dolphins for five draft picks, including the No. 29 selection in 2022. As part of the trade, Hill reportedly inked a whopping four-year, $120 million extension.

Valdes-Scantling isn’t the only receiver the Chiefs brought in this offseason. The team brought in former Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal on Friday. With picks Nos. 29 and 30, Kansas City could also draft a wide receiver in a class that’s deep at the position.

As for the Packers, Valdes-Scantling is far from their biggest receiver departure. Green Bay traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round pick and second-round pick in the 2022 draft. With two late-first-rounders, the Packers could also be in the market for a receiver in the draft.