Report: Lions Trade Former First-Round Jeff Okudah to Falcons for Fifth-Rounder

Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick in 2020 for the Lions

By Logan Reardon

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Report: Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Falcons for fifth-round pick

Just three years after being drafted third overall, Jeff Okudah is on the move.

The Detroit Lions reportedly traded the 24-year-old cornerback to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Okudah, an Ohio State alum, played 25 games over three seasons with the Lions, totaling two interceptions and 124 combined tackles.

Throughout his career, Okudah has battled various injuries. He played nine games as a rookie in 2020, missing time with hamstring and shoulder injuries. During Week 1 of his second year, Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles and missed the entire season.

Despite playing 15 games in 2022, it became clear over the offseason that the Lions were ready to cut ties with Okudah. They signed cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency to insert as veteran starters.

As for the Falcons, they've completely revamped their defense this spring. Atlanta signed multiple big-name free agents, including safety Jessie Bates III, linebacker Kaden Ellis and defensive linemen Calais Campbell and David Onyemata.

Now, Okudah has a chance for a fresh start while playing alongside fellow 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell and veteran Casey Hayward.

