Report: John Wall to Sign With Clippers After Buyout With Rockets

John Wall will soon have a new home.

Wall reportedly is set to reach a contract buyout with the Houston Rockets, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall will secure a buyout with the Houston Rockets and become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 28, 2022

Wall’s current four-year, $171 million deal had just one year remaining, which was a player option north of $47 million. He is expected to give back $7 million in salary to hit the open market and is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

Wojnarowski also reported that other teams will still attempt to land Wall’s signature, but the Clippers remain his priority.

The Clippers fell short of the 2022 playoffs after falling out of the play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed. Kawhi Leonard was sidelined with an ACL injury all season and Paul George also dealt with an elbow injury that saw him suit up for just 31 games in the regular season.

Adding Wall to the point guard rotation will give the team another veteran ball-handler alongside Reggie Jackson. It remains to be seen what Jason Preston, one of the team’s second-round picks in 2021, brings to the table after he missed all of last season due to a foot injury.

Wall, the former No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards in 2010, did not play with the Rockets last year despite being healthy – he still made $44.3 million – and has not played at least half a full season since the 2016-17 campaign.

He made the All-Star Game the following year despite playing 41 full contests the entire campaign, but his career since then has been mired with injuries.

Houston acquired Wall from Washington in December of 2020 for now-Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and a protected 2023 first-round pick, but Wall made only 40 appearances with the franchise.