Report: Houston Rockets to Hire Former Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka will replace Stephen Silas in Houston

By Marsha Green

Report: Rockets to hire former Celtics coach Ime Udoka

The Boston Celtics' former head coach Ime Udoka has a new job. 

And it’s as the coach of the Houston Rockets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

The new hiring marks Udoka’s first coaching job in the league since his season-long suspension that led to him parting ways with the Celtics. 

The 45-year-old Udoka will replace Stephen Silas in Houston after the Rockets parted ways with the 49-year-old earlier this month. Silas spent three seasons with the Rockets, where they went 59-177 over the course of his time there. 

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics just before the 2022-23 season after he violated the team's policies by forming an intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. In his lone season with the Celtics in 2021-22, Udoka guided Boston to a 51-31 record and an NBA Finals appearance.

Udoka was linked to being the Toronto Raptors head coach after the team fired Nick Nurse last week, and he was also in the running for the Atlanta Hawks’ vacancy earlier this year. But now, Udoka will look to start fresh in Houston for 2023-24 and onwards.

