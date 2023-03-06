NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Loses Triple-Double as NBA Rescinds Self-Created Rebound

Antetokounmpo tossed the ball off the backboard and caught it just before the final buzzer in an attempt to complete his triple-double on Sunday

By Eric Mullin

Giannis loses triple-double as NBA rescinds self-created rebound originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Giannis Antetokounmpo's fourth triple-double of the season is no more.

The NBA has rescinded the Milwaukee Bucks star's self-created rebound that completed his triple-double in Sunday's road win over the Washington Wizards. The rebound was taken away because league rules state that a field goal attempt is only recorded when a player shoots the ball with an intention of scoring.

Antetokounmpo pulled down a defensive board with under 10 seconds remaining for his ninth rebound of the game. The Greek Freak, who also had 23 points and 13 assists, then dribbled to the end of the court, softly tossed the ball off the backcourt and caught it before the final buzzer sounded.

The play was initially counted as a missed shot and rebound by on-site statisticians, securing the triple-double for Antetokounmpo.

But since the two-time MVP was clearly not trying to score, the shot attempt and rebound didn't pass the NBA's review. The league reviews all stats from every game.

So Antetokounmpo will have to do a better acting job next time if he wants to get away with the stat-padding tactic.

