Here's the Reported Current Framework of NBA In-Season Tournament

More details have emerged regarding an NBA in-season tournament that could debut as early as the 2023-24 campaign.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Friday that the current framework of the tournament that's being discussed would have "cup games" scheduled through November. Following the cup games, the top eight teams would then advance to a single-elimination round, while the rest of the league continues on with regular-season play.

All tournament games would be part of the 82-game regular season, with only the two teams who meet in the tournament final having to play an additional 83rd game.

Charania added that the NBA and NBPA are working to finalize the concept of the in-season tournament, which could be implemented by 2023.

Among the things still to be determined are the prizes for the eight teams that advance to the knockout rounds. In December 2021, the two sides reportedly discussed the potential of a $1 million-per-player prize for the winning team.