Report: Corey Seager, Rangers Agree to Massive 10-Year Deal

Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager has agreed to a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Star shortstop Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a 10-year, $325 million deal, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

The deal includes a $5 million bonus along with a limited no-trade clause but has no opt-outs, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Corey Seager gets $5M signing bonus on $325M deal, limited no trade. No opt out. #rangers — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 29, 2021

Seager, 27, has spent his entire career with the Dodgers after being selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2012 draft. He won Rookie of the Year in 2016, and is a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger award winner. The shortstop played a huge role in helping Los Angeles win the championship in 2020, earning NLCS and World Series MVP honors.

In 2021, Seager hit .306/.394/.521 with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs over 95 games (he missed 65 games due to a broken hand). It was the second straight season he posted an OPS above .900.

The massive contract given to Seager, which is the largest in franchise history, continues a busy couple of days for the Rangers. The ballclub reportedly handed out a seven-year, $175 million deal to All-Star infielder Marcus Semien on Sunday, and also reeled in starter Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun.

Texas hasn't made the playoffs since 2016 and is coming off a 102-loss season.

Meanwhile, Seager is the second of two star players that the Dodgers lost via free agency on Monday. Three-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer reportedly struck a three-year, $130 million pact with the New York Mets.

And the Dodgers could suffer even more significant losses this offseason. Starter Clayton Kershaw, closer Kenley Jansen, second baseman Trea Turner and outfielder Chris Taylor all remain unsigned as free agents.