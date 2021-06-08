Report: College Football Playoff could be set for expansion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Discussions about expanding the College Football Playoff are rapidly increasing as the 2021 season approaches. Potentially expanding the number of CFP teams from four to eight is almost certain, but it might not stop there.

A 12-team playoff model is "the most likely result," according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. A four-member committee that has been exploring the CFP expansion will present its findings to the CFP committee, including Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. The CFP board of managers will then meet to discuss the future of the playoff.

Holding a 12-team playoff could end the debate over whether Group of Five schools like Cincinnati and UCF deserve to be included. In the proposed 12-team model, winners of each five power conferences and one Group of Five champion will get automatic bids to the playoff. The other six spots reportedly would be at-large bids.

The expansion of the playoffs has been discussed for over two years and the committee has endured challenges coming to an agreement so far. If expansion is agreed upon in July, the action will not be put into place for at least a couple years.

But this latest report should give college football fans hope of one day putting the together the perfect bracket they've always dreamed of.