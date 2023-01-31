Report: Chelsea Agrees Record Fee for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have finally landed their man.

The Blues reportedly agreed to sign Enzo Fernandez from S.L. Benfica for a record 120 million euros, according to various reports.

Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & Benfica



Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.



Boarding set to be completed — London

Chelsea have reached agreement in principle with Benfica to sign Enzo Fernandez. Immediately, not summer. Clubs now racing to get documents for 22yo Argentina midfielder completed in time for 11pm UK deadline

The deal broke with just an hour to go in the January transfer window, with medicals and paperwork completed an hour after thanks to an extension since it was a transfer involving a team out of England.

It tops the 117 million euros Manchester City paid to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

Chelsea had been in talks to sign the 22-year-old Fernandez, who was named the 2022 FIFA World Cup's Young Player of the Tournament after breaking out in Argentina's title run, all window, and the fee would boost the club's already-lucrative spending.

After spending nearly 300 million euros on eight players in the 2022 summer window, Chelsea spent a little over 200 million euros on seven players this winter prior to the Fernandez deal.

The additions in winter include LW Mykhailo Mudryk, LCB Benoit Badiashile, RW Noni Madueke, RB Malo Gusto, CM Andrey Santos, ST David Fofana and CF Joao Felix, with Gusto arriving in the summer of 2023 and Felix being a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.