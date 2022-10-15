Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost.

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand in the victory.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Wentz will travel to Los Angeles to seek further evaluation. While the next step is still to be determined, it appears Wentz could potentially miss significant time.

Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards in the 12-7 win over the Bears. On the season, he has 10 passing touchdowns and six interceptions.

Washington traded a 2022 second-round pick, 2022 third-round pick and conditional 2023 third-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in March for Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. That conditional 2023 third-rounder will become a second-rounder for the Colts if Wentz plays 70% of Washington’s snaps this season.

The Commanders’ quarterback room includes 2021 starter Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell. NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay reports that it will be Heinicke who steps under center should Wentz miss any time.

Next up for the 2-4 Commanders is a home game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 23. They then play in Indianapolis in Week 8, host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 and face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 10.