Report: Carolina Panthers Won't Trade for Deshaun Watson at This Time

Report: Panthers won't trade for Deshaun Watson at this time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Despite Sam Darnold's continued struggles, there will be no new quarterback in Carolina before next Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Panthers had been linked to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and rumblings only got louder after a lifeless 25-3 loss to the New York Giants in Week 7.

But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Carolina is not expected to pursue Watson at this time. Watson has a full no-trade clause and reportedly has only signed off on a potential trade to the Miami Dolphins.

Sources: Owner David Tepper and the #Panthers are not expected to pursue #Texans QB Deshaun Watson at this time. The QB has only waived his no-trade clause for the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

Watson is currently facing 22 pending civil suits alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. An additional criminal investigation is also currently underway, but he has not been charged with a crime at this time. While he is eligible to play, he has not been active for the Texans in any game this season.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about Watson's status Tuesday at the annual Fall League Meeting, and reiterated Watson's eligibility to play.

“We don’t have all the access to that information [that the police have] and pride ourselves on not interfering with it," Goodell said. "That process is ongoing.

“... We don't feel we have that necessary information to place him on the exempt list.”

Teams have until next Tuesday, Nov. 2, to make a trade for Watson, though he has to sign off on any trade due to his no-trade clause.

With limited information available, it's unclear if any team would take the risk.