Aaron Rodgers

Report: Aaron Rodgers Ends Darkness Retreat, Future Still Uncertain

Rodgers could still return to the Packers, ask for a trade or retire before the 2023 season

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Rodgers ends darkness retreat, future still uncertain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers has seen the light.

The Packers quarterback reportedly has completed his darkness retreat. Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats in Oregon, told ESPN that Rodgers left the dark room and facility on Wednesday.

Rodgers' reasoning for participating in the retreat was to "have a better sense of where I'm at in my life," both on and off the football field. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The 39-year-old Rodgers still hasn't proved an update on his NFL future, though the Packers are reportedly open to all options -- whether that's bringing him back, trading him away or letting him walk into the sunset.

Rodgers will have to make a call before the legal tampering period begins on March 13 due to the Packers' salary cap situation. General manager Brian Gutekunst is looking to reshape the roster of an 8-9 team, and Rodgers' decision is the first step.

So far, Rodgers has been primarily linked to the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. Some insiders, though, still believe he'll return to Green Bay for a 19th season.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLS 10 hours ago

Can San Diego Kick It? MLS Commissioner Tags San Diego, Las Vegas as Favorites for 30th Franchise

Padres Feb 21

On Friar Podcast: Talking Top Storylines With Padres Insiders in Peoria

Now that Rodgers is out of darkness, there could soon be some clarity on his future with less than three weeks until free agency.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersNFLGreen Bay Packers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us