Rays pitcher taken to hospital after foul ball into dugout hits him in face

Hunter Bigge was carted off the field Thursday night after getting struck in the face by a foul ball lined into the Tampa Bay dugout.

By Zak Gilbert | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene and taken to a hospital after getting struck in the face by a foul ball lined into the Tampa Bay dugout Thursday night.

Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list with a lat strain, was placed on a backboard and gave a thumbs up before being driven by ambulance to a nearby hospital for tests.

He never lost consciousness and was able to converse with first responders, Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

The ball in question was put into play in the top of seventh inning off the bat of Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman who sharply pulled a pitch into the Tampa Bay dugout on the first base side.

Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes, as visibly concerned Rays players knelt in the field, Bigge was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off.

After the game, Cash said Bigge was struck in the face. The ball left Rutschman’s bat at 105 mph, according to Statcast.

Bigge received a standing ovation from the Steinbrenner Field crowd as he was loaded onto a cart. The MLB game resumed after an eight-minute delay, and Baltimore held on for a 4-1 victory.

Bigge was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round of the 2019 amateur draft from Harvard and made his major league debut for them on July 9 last year.

He was traded 19 days later to Tampa Bay along with Christopher Morel and minor leaguer Ty Johnson for All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Bigge has a 2.51 ERA and one save in 32 career appearances. He has a 2.40 ERA this season in 13 relief outings.

Tampa Bay Rays Nov 12, 2024

MLB Nov 25, 2024

Copyright AP - Associated Press

