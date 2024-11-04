Think you can break better than Raygun? Viral Olympic b-girl challenges dancers in new contest

An Australian b-girl's Olympic performance left viewers across the world saying they could do better.

Now, she wants them to put their money where their mouth is.

Raygun, who went viral during the inaugural Olympic breaking competition in Paris, partnered with Finder Australia for a new contest challenging dancers to show off their moves.

“I’ve heard some of you can do better than me,” Raygun said in a joint Instagram post with Finder Australia. “Really? Let’s find out, shall we?”

Contestants can use Raygun's signature moves like the "kangaroo hop" or do their own to the "Finder Beat." Breakers need to upload their video to TikTok or Instagram, use the hashtag #RaygunChallenge and tag Finder Australia to enter.

Instead of gold, silver and bronze medals, the best solo dancer will walk away with $5,000 AUD and the best group dance will earn $10,000 AUD.

The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. AEDT (8 a.m. ET) on Monday, Nov. 11. Finalists will be announced on Nov. 14, and fan voting will take place for the following week before winners are announced at 12 p.m. AEDT on Nov. 22.