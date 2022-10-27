Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Holds Up Incredible Sign From Fan After Win Vs. Bucs

Lamar Jackson holds up incredible sign from fan after win vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the help of a Baltimore Ravens fan, Lamar Jackson sent a message Thursday.

After beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, the Ravens quarterback headed down the tunnel at Raymond James Stadium. And along his walk to the locker room, a sign from the stands fell down in front of him.

Jackson picked up the sign, walked back out to the field and held it up to the crowd surrounding the tunnel.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The sign had a simple message for the Ravens organization written on it: pay Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson signed a fan's sign that read "Pay 'em now" after the Ravens win over the Buccaneers ✍️💰 pic.twitter.com/sjJQGxmLK1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2022

The sign that Lamar Jackson is holding... 💰👀 pic.twitter.com/NAB1AAoFZy — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 28, 2022

Incredible.

After picking out the fan who dropped the sign, Jackson autographed and returned it.

Of course, the 2019 MVP is playing on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Jackson set a Week 1 deadline in contract negotiations with the Ravens, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement by then. Baltimore reportedly offered Jackson a deal worth around $250 million.

Jackson is set to become a free agent this coming offseason, though the Ravens will have the ability to franchise tag him.

Jackson has Baltimore atop the AFC North at 5-3 following the 27-22 victory over Tampa Bay. The QB was 27 of 38 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns against the Bucs, in addition to rushing for 43 yards.