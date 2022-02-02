Tom Brady

Rare Tom Brady Card Sold For $118,000 at Auction in Maine

The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card was one of only 20 featuring the NFL quarterback in the year he won his first Super Bowl

A rare 2002 Tom Brady X-Fractor card from his days as a New England Patriots quarterback sold for $118,000 from Saco River Auction. The auction ended just hours before Brady formally announced his retirement from the NFL.
Troy Thibodeau/Saco River Auction

A rare football card featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl sold for $118,000 at auction in Maine.

The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card was one of only 20 featuring the NFL quarterback who'd won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002. Before retiring, he won a total of of seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The winning bidder was identified only as a Brady fan from New England, said Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction.

The live auction wrapped up Monday evening, hours before Brady formally announced his retirement Tuesday.

No one is hotter in the collectible card industry right now than Brady. A pair of signed rookie football cards sold for $2.25 million and $3.1 million last year.


