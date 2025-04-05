Duke-Florida? Ranking possible men's March Madness championship matchups

For the first time since 2008, all men's Final Four teams are No. 1 seeds.

All four teams are also the highest in the AP Top 25 ranking, with Duke, Houston, Florida and Auburn, in order, the last programs alive.

The Blue Devils are led by freshman star Cooper Flagg, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the next NBA draft. Guards Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor also average double-digit points in Jon Scheyer's squad.

Houston is steered by senior guard L.J. Cryer, who offers an intriguing blend of quickness and hot shooting. Guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan and forward J'Wan Roberts round out the top scorers.

Florida boasts five-plus key scorers, anchored by senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., who also offers high-volume scoring and shooting while being a key playmaker. Alijah Martins, Will Richard and Alex Condon additionally average double figures, with Thomas Haugh and Denzel Aberdeen providing additional support.

The Tigers deploy five-plus reliable scorers themselves, with senior big man Johni Broome averaging 18.7 points and 10.9 rebounds. Chad Baker-Mazara, Tahaad Pettiford, Miles Kelly and Denver Jones are the main scorers, while Chaney Johnson is a vital reserve.

Florida and Auburn will tip off first on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by Duke vs. Houston. So, which of the possible championship matchups is the best? Let's rank them from least to most entertaining:

4. Auburn vs. Houston

The key theme in this ranking comes down to entertainment factor. The best finals feature the sports' most in-form stars. Houston gets the short end of the stick with Duke having Flagg at the helm. Auburn is led by Broome, as aforementioned, with the big man possibly being a decent second-round pick in the NBA draft. But as dominant as he can be statistically, he's an inefficient shooter and struggles from deep. Houston doesn't have many intriguing prospects at the next level, though Cryer offers the old-school profile of a small guard who can electrify in college settings.

3. Florida vs. Houston

The Flagg factor once again hurts Houston here. Cryer, Sharp and Uzan are heavy 3-point shooters for Houston, while 6-foot-8 Roberts is the team's small-ball big man who doesn't offer the same deep threat. Terrance Arceneaux is the Cougars' lone bench threat, but he averages just 6.8 points per game. For comparison's sake, Florida's seventh-highest scorer averages 6.1. If Houston's shot isn't falling, this would be the type of game that could get out of hand quickly despite the Cougars' resilient defense. Still, Florida should be the preferred choice in this matchup.

2. Auburn vs. Duke

Enter the Flagg factor. Finals should feature the best players possible, and, like UConn's Paige Bueckers on the women's side, Flagg checks that box for the men's bracket. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks on a 48/37/83 shooting split. He's who you tune into to for moments like this. Then 6-foot-7 freshman guard/wing Knueppel is also seen as an intriguing prospect with his shooting, while Proctor has the second-round steal vibe. Auburn could keep pace with its scoring abilities, mainly with Broome down low, but Duke should prevail in a theoretical contest.

1. Florida vs. Duke

With Duke being the best team alive, the Gators would likely be their best challenge in a final. Clayton Jr.'s scoring can rival Flagg's, though the Duke star easily has the edge in overall impact. Still, Clayton Jr. is looking to boost his draft stock and a strong showing would aid that. Florida also has two possible stretch forwards in Condon and Haugh, as their profiles are always worth looking into for the next level. Duke's response is 7-foot-2 freshman center Khaman Maluach, who is seen as a possible prospect and offers a traditional "5" profile. Fellow freshman wing Isaiah Evans could be a wildcard factor with his 41.6% 3-point shooting in limited minutes.

