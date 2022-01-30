Super Bowl LVI

Rams Defeat 49ers, Will Face Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

By Ali Thanawalla

Rams defeat 49ers, will face Bengals in Super Bowl LVI originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Los Angeles Rams overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

San Francisco took a 17-7 lead on a touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to George Kittle late in the third quarter, but the Rams scored 13 unanswered points to hand the 49ers a stunning loss.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

golf 24 hours ago

Golf's New A-Lister … Unlikely Champion Tames Torrey Pines at Farmers Insurance Open

torrey pines Jan 29

The Chain Gang: Torrey Pines Hikers Get Creative to Watch Farmers Open

The Rams advance to Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium where they will take on the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

The loss to the Rams might have been Garoppolo's last game with the 49ers as the team appears set to move on to 2021 No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance next season.

The 49ers were attempting to beat the Rams for the third time this season, but couldn't complete the task.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl LVISan Francisco 49ersLos Angeles Rams
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us