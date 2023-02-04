Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Not a Fan of ‘Stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games

Josh Jacobs not a fan of 'stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At least one NFL star isn't a fan of the Pro Bowl Games.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs didn't mince words when giving his opinion of this year's new Pro Bowl format.

"This s*** is stupid," Jacobs said, via The Athletic's Tashan Reed.

Rather than playing a traditional exhibition game, the AFC and NFC Pro Bowlers are competing in a series of skills challenges this week in Las Vegas.

Some of the competitions took place Thursday, including dodgeball, precision passing and the longest golf drive. Jacobs was among those who participated in the dodgeball event.

The winning moment for @marlon_humphrey and the AFC defense. 🙌



📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/QupziMTzhv — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023

The action concludes Sunday at Allegiant Stadium with more challenges followed by flag football games.

“Coming out of last year’s [Pro Bowl], we really made the decision based on a lot of internal conversations, getting feedback from GMs and coaches, getting a lot of feedback from players," NFL executive Peter O’Reilly told The Associated Press in September. "We think there’s a real opportunity to do something wholly different here and move away from the traditional tackle football game.

“The feedback very directly from guys who had been in the Pro Bowl recently was to keep the construct of the week, make sure you’re having that multi-day element. It was overwhelmingly positive both from players as well as from clubs.”

But it sounds like Jacobs, who is a two-time Pro Bowler, would prefer the NFL go back to playing an exhibition game in Hawaii. When asked what should be done instead of the Pro Bowl Games, Jacobs said the league should send everyone and their families on a vacation.

It will be interesting to see if the Pro Bowl Games are back again next year.