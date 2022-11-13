QB Derek Carr Gets Emotional After Raiders' Latest Crushing Loss

Derek Carr gets emotional after Raiders' latest crushing loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Las Vegas Raiders' frustrating 2022 season appears to be weighing on their quarterback.

After the Raiders suffered yet another crushing loss on Sunday, this time falling 25-20 to the Indianapolis Colts in Jeff Saturday's NFL head coaching debut, an emotional Derek Carr paused multiple times as he fought back tears during his postgame press conference.

“I can’t speak for everybody, I know where I stand -- I love the Silver and Black,” Carr told reporters about the state of the team. “I’m going to give it everything I can every time I go out there. I can’t speak for everybody, for every man what’s going on in their head, but I can tell you what’s going on in my head and I’m going to give it all that I can every single time."

Visibly emotional, Carr then took a long pause before taking a question about whether there's a disconnect between him and the new Josh McDaniels-led coaching staff.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr got really emotional in his postgame press conference talking about how tough this season has been. pic.twitter.com/QxpX8HyOjW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022

"I don't think so," Carr said. "I love Josh, I love our coaches. They've had nothing but success, way more success than I've ever had. I'm sorry ..."

"To finish that, I'm sorry for being emotional. I'm just pissed off about some of the things that a lot us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through just to sleep at night. And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off, pisses a lot of guys off. It's hard doing what some guys are doing, like I said, just to practice. What they're putting in their body just to sleep at night, like just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader that pisses me off, if I'm being honest."

The Raiders grabbed a 20-19 lead over Indianapolis with under 12 minutes remaining in regulation when Carr hit Davante Adams for a 48-yard touchdown.

After the teams traded punts, Indy went back ahead on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Parris Campbell.

Las Vegas' potential game-winning drive stalled out in the red zone. On a fourth-and-7 from Indy's 16-yard line with less than a minute left, Carr's pass intended for Adams in the end zone fell incomplete to drop the Raiders to 2-7.

With the defeat, the Raiders have now lost three games in which they held a fourth-quarter lead. Six of their seven losses have come by one score.

Carr seemed to imply that not everyone on the team was completely bought in when he said, "I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place." After being asked about the comment, Carr said the Raiders' leaders addressed the issues "man to man" with their teammates following Sunday's loss.

"We had our leaders address it man to man just now. It was good, it needed to be done, it needed to be said," Carr said. "I think for me, I'm always gonna just show the way. Show 'em what it looks like. Show 'em how hard it is.

“... I’m not perfect. I’m never going to be perfect. But the love that I have for this place and the effort that I give will never be second to none every time. And so they addressed it. We addressed it. It’s not a problem. It was addressed. It was good. But I think the emotion of just nine years and stuff hit me today. I really love this place and it’s not gonna change anything. I’m going to come here and fight, and I’m going to compete next week.”