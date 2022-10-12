Raiders' Davante Adams Cited for Assault After Shoving Man to Ground

Davante Adams cited for assault after shoving man to ground originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for assault after shoving a photographer to the ground following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, according to Kansas City Municipal Court records.

BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here's a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. pic.twitter.com/0JYxABuHOY — Shain Bergan (@ShainKCTV) October 12, 2022

The incident occurred when Adams was walking into the tunnel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium following a 30-29 defeat. The photographer, Ryan Zebley, crossed Adams’ path and Adams shoved him to the ground with two hands.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

The Kansas City Police Department announced that a police report had been filed against Adams and that Zebley had to go to the hospital. The citation states that Zebley got whiplash, a headache and a “possible minor concussion.”

Adams apologized for the incident after Monday’s game. Still, the NFL reportedly is considering disciplining the wideout, including a possible suspension.

“The matter is under review,” an NFL spokesperson told KSHB 41 News on Wednesday. “We do not have a timeline.”

The Raiders have their bye in Week 6 and will return to the field at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 23.