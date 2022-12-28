Raiders Benching Derek Carr Vs. 49ers, Starting QB Jarrett Stidham in Week 17

Raiders to bench Carr, start Stidham in Week 17 clash vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their Week 17 clash against the 49ers on Sunday, they’ll do so with Jarrett Stidham, not Derek Carr, as their QB1.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that the team will bench Carr for Stidham in the final two games of the 2022 NFL season.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We’re going to go ahead and start Jarrett the last couple games of the season here,” McDaniels told reporters Wednesday. “None of us are happy with where we’re at, but we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play.”

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the QB position. pic.twitter.com/1rdhTSsNKr — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 28, 2022

Rookie quarterback Chase Garbers will serve as Stidham's backup, while Carr will be inactive for Sunday's Raiders-49ers game.

“Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we’re in and the situation,” McDaniels added. “[He’s] very supportive of the young guys. Those three guys obviously have worked together hand in hand all year and he’ll do anything he can to help him.

“That’s what we’re going to do, and obviously we’ve started into our preparation for what I think probably is the best football team top to bottom that we’ve played.”

Even though the Raiders seemingly committed to Carr in April with a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension, the deal's structure makes it easy for the team to move on from him after this season.

Carr's contract includes $40.4 million that becomes guaranteed if he gets hurt and can't pass a physical. But the Raiders could get out of the deal this offseason -- and these could be the last couple of weeks Carr is in Silver and Black.

Should Las Vegas move on from their long-time QB, the team potentially could target veteran signal-callers Jimmy Garoppolo or Tom Brady, both of whom are set to hit free agency this coming offseason and played under McDaniels with the New England Patriots.

This season, Carr has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions, including three on Saturday in Las Vegas' 13-10 Christmas Eve loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In eight full seasons as the Raiders' starter, Carr is 63-79.

Despite their current 6-9 record, Las Vegas hasn't been eliminated from playoff contention officially and still could push to the postseason.

Stidham was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and has thrown just 61 passes in 11 games since then. Sunday will be the first start of his pro career.

He’ll be put to the ultimate test against one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL and a potential Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast