Pulling Rank, San Diego State Basketball Moves Into Top 25 Rankings

After improving its record to 4-0, the San Diego State men's basketball team made it's 2020-2021debut in the national rankings, coming in at #24 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Aztecs garnered 123 points in the voting and are the only Mountain West conference team in the AP Poll.

No. 24 in the AP poll and climbing! #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/8tEYfv951L — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) December 7, 2020

Today’s initial appearances in AP poll, on Dec. 7, is two days earlier than last year’s team, which went on to reach No. 4 for a program-record five weeks before finishing the season at No. 6. San Diego State spent 15 weeks in the AP poll last year, the third most in a season for the program, trailing only the 2010-11 team, which was ranked for 19 weeks, and the 2013-14 team, which appeared in the poll for 16 weeks.

Through 4 games, San Diego State has beaten #22 UCLA, UC Irvine, St. Katherine and Pepperdine. Next up for SDSU, is a game at 23rd ranked Arizona State on Thursday, December 10th.