President of Mexico weighs in on San Diego Padres' search for new manager

The San Diego Padres search for a new manager is a hot topic in the baseball world. It's also drawing international interest, as the President of Mexico weighed in with who he thinks the Padres should hire.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants Benji Gil to be the Padres' new manager.

The President of Mexico combined politics and pitching as he made a public plea for Gil at a political press conference.

Gil is currently the manager of the Mexican national baseball team and had an eight-year career as a player in Major League Baseball.

Gil was born in Tijuana, raised in Chula Vista and graduated from Castle Park High School.

The Padres have been looking for a manager since letting Bob Melvin take the same job with the San Francisco Giants in late October.