Poway's Dickerson Has Three Homer Night in Giants 23-5 Win

Poway High School Grad Alex Dickerson hit three home runs and matched a career high with six RBIs, highlighting one of the biggest offensive shows ever at Coors Field as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 23-5 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Crawford also homered among his three hits and had six RBIs, and Donovan Solano had four hits and six RBIs.

The 23 runs were the third-most allowed by the Rockies in team history. The 27 hits by the Giants were the second most ever allowed by the Rockies, matching the Cubs’ hit total in the 1995 game.

Dickerson touched off his power display — the first multihomer game of his career — with a towering first-inning solo shot that landed in the third deck overlooking right field. The 480-foot drive off Jon Gray (2-4) was longest home run by a Giants player since at least 2015.

He followed with a two-run drive in the second inning and a three-run homer off Jairo Diaz in the Giants’ seven-run sixth inning, their biggest of the night.

Dickerson doubled and scored in between his last two homers, drew a walk in the eighth inning, and doubled to the center field warning track off Butera in the ninth.