Kyler Murray

Police Investigating Allegation That Fan Struck Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators when a man appeared to reach out and smack the quarterback in the face with an open hand. 

Getty Images

Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.

Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand.

Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempt to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made at about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”

Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton referred any questions about the incident to Las Vegas police.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

soccer Sep 17

San Diego is a Soccer Town! Wave Set a Record, Loyal Punch Playoff Ticket

MLB Sep 17

Padres M&M's (Musgrove & Martinez) Lead San Diego to Win in Arizona

Murray had an outstanding game, leading the Cardinals (1-1) to two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the final 8:13 of regulation to force overtime.

The victory was Arizona’s first since Murray agreed to a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kyler MurrayArizona CardinalsLas Vegas Raiders
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us