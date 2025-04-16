Pivetta deals, Machado and Wade fuel offense as Padres take series from Cubs

The Padres got another gem from Nick Pivetta, and used a workmanlike approach at the plate to beat the Cubs 4-2 and take the series from Chicago.

Fernando Tatis Jr. got the Padres on the board in the third inning. After Elias Diaz walked and Tyler Wade singled, Tatis hit a chopper to right and beat the throw as Diaz raced in from third. Manny Machado followed, scorching a single through the left side to plate Wade and give the Padres a 2-1 advantage.

Matthew Boyd picked off Machado with Xander Bogaerts at the plate, ending the threat.

San Diego squandered opportunities in the fifth and sixth innings, but Machado added on in the seventh. Manny sailed a double to the corner in left, scoring Wade from first.

Wade went 2-for-2 with two walks and a pair of runs. Machado had a 2-for-4 day, driving in a pair of runs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong homered off Wandy Peralta in the eighth inning to get Chicago back within a run.

The Padres countered with four walks in the bottom half, with Tatis' free pass sending in a run that made it 4-2.

Nick Pivetta was fantastic for the Padres, as he has been thus far at Petco Park. The righty allowed one run in six innings, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Through three starts in his new home Pivetta has allowed one run in 20 innings.

Robert Suarez got his eighth save of the season to secure the win.

The Padres now hit the road for a pair of series against AL opponents. They visit Houston beginning Friday, followed by a trip to Detroit.