MLB

Who Needs Umpires? Pirates, Orioles Keep Playing After Spring Training Game Ends

The Orioles and Pirates provided a glimpse of what baseball would look like without umpires

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who needs umpires? Pirates, Orioles keep playing after game ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While there are no extra innings in spring training, some fans still got to witness free baseball in Florida on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' home matchup against the Baltimore Orioles officially came to an end in the top of the ninth as Pittsburgh closed out a 7-4 Grapefruit League victory. 

Despite the game already being decided, both managers -- Baltimore's Brandon Hyde and Pittsburgh's Derek Shelton -- wanted to play the bottom of the ninth. There was one problem, though: the umpires wouldn't stick around at LECOM Park.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

But that didn't cause the clubs to simply pack up and head home.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh played the extra half-inning without any umps. Orioles catcher Maverick Handley was given the task of calling balls and strikes. He didn't end up having to make any controversial strike-three calls, with all four Pirates batters putting the ball in the play.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego

Padres All-Star Joe Musgrove Fractures Toe in Weight Room Accident

Padres

On Friar Podcast: Manny Machado is Staying in San Diego for a Long Time

Who needs umpires?

Something like this has happened before in spring training, and recently. In 2021, Cleveland and San Francisco played the unofficial bottom of the ninth without any umps after the crew opted to leave.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBSpring TrainingBaltimore OriolesPittsburgh Pirates
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us