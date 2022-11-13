Pittsburgh Steelers

Pigeons Take Over Field During Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh

The birds have made themselves at home in Pittsburgh this season

By Max Molski

Pigeons take over field during Saints-Steelers game in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Between the Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals and Seahawks, there are a lot of birds in the NFL. On Sunday, another feathered friend got in on the action.

Acrisure Stadium saw a flock of pigeons occupy the field during Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. Check out the bizarre scene below:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The pigeons have made themselves at home in the Steelers’ stadium this season.

Last month, a group of birds was also on the field during the team’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

USS Abraham Lincoln Nov 11

Timme's 22 lead No. 2 Zags Past Spartans on Flight Deck of USS Abraham Lincoln's Veterans Day Game

Padres Nov 10

OnFriar: Padres Start Free Agency With a Splash

Along with pigeons, the Steelers also share Acrisure Stadium with the University of Pittsburgh football team. The Panthers have also encountered the birds when playing at the venue this season.

The Steelers beat the Bucs the last time the pigeons showed up for one of their games. If they pick up a win against the Saints, they may choose to embrace the Pittsburgh Pigeons even more.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Pittsburgh SteelersNFL
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us