Phillies beat Padres 5-1 behind power hitting and pitching.

The first batter of the game set the tone and almost broke his own record.

Kyle Schwarber batting lead-off for the Phillies hit a 465 foot home run off Padres starting pitcher Michael Wacha in the top of the 1st inning, the ball hit high off the batters eye well behind the center field wall.

Schwarber's 465 ft. home run tied for the 3rd longest home run in Petco Park history. Schwarber also holds the record for longest homer at Petco Park, which he established in last season's National League Championship Series, with a 488 ft. homer.

For Schwarber lead-off homers are nothing new, he holds the Phillies franchise record with 10 lead-off homers.

Another day, another leadoff homer for Kyle Schwarber! pic.twitter.com/xKnIlLSHtP — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2023

Philadelphia didn't let Schwarber's prodigious power go to waste, as the Phillies went on to beat the Padres 5-1, taking 2 of 3 games in the series.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was dominant pitching 6 shutout innings and allowing just 1 hit, a soft single my Manny Machado. The Padres didn't fare any better against the Phillies bullpen, as 3 relievers allowed 1 run and 2 hits.

1 run, just 3 hits and another defeat continued the lost season for the Padres. Wednesday's loss dropped the Padres to 66-75 on the season. Not what the team expected when they openly talked about the World Series in spring training.

The Padres not only lost the game, but lost one of their best players. Catcher Gary Sanchez was hit in the wrist by a pitch while batting, after the game manager Bob Melvin announced that Sanchez fractured his wrist on the play.

Next up the Padres embark on a 9-game road trip with the first game being Friday in Houston against the Astros.