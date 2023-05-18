PGA Championship Round 2: Tee Times, Leaderboard and More

The 2023 PGA Championship got off to a frosty start.

The beginning of the tournament was delayed nearly two hours on Thursday due to frost on the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

As a result, some golfers were unable to play all 18 holes and will be back on the course Friday morning to complete the first round. But that delay won't push back the start of the second round.

From the tee times to the leaderboard and more, here's what to know about Round 2 of the PGA Championship.

What is the 2023 PGA Championship leaderboard?

The golfer atop the leaderboard entering Friday's action hasn't finished his first round yet.

PGA Tour rookie Eric Cole boasts a tournament-best score of 5 under through 14 holes. LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, sits second at 4 under after one round.

2022 event champion Justin Thomas is tied for 42nd at 2 over.

Here's a look at the top scores entering Friday:

1. Eric Cole: -5 (through 14)

2. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T-3. Scottie Scheffler: -3

T-3. Corey Conners: -3

T-3. Dustin Johnson: -3

T-6. Ryan Fox: -2

T-6. Viktor Hovland: -2

T-6. Keegan Bradley: -2

T-6. Adam Scott: -2

For a live leaderboard, click here.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2023 PGA Championship?

Four-time PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods is not in this year's field as he recovers from ankle surgery.

What are the PGA Championship tee times on Friday?

Here are the featured groups for the second round:

Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland: 1:25 p.m. ET

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa: 1:36 p.m. ET

Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland: 1:47 p.m. ET

Matt Fitzpatrick, Cam Smith, Jon Rahm: 1:58 p.m. ET

For a complete list of second-round tee times, click here.

Where can I watch the PGA Championship 2023?

The second-round action begins on ESPN+ at 7 a.m. ET, with ESPN picking up coverage at 1 p.m.