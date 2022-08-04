Peter Harvey Appointed to Hear NFL's Appeal of Deshaun Watson's Suspension

Peter Harvey appointed to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has decided who will hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension.

The league announced that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is Goodell’s designee.

NFL statement on Peter C. Harvey being tabbed to hear Deshaun Watson’s appeal. pic.twitter.com/qT0aty6Yq8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 4, 2022

Harvey served as New Jersey Attorney General from 2003 to 2006 and is now a partner at the Patterson Belknap firm. He has also served as a federal prosecutor.

Harvey has experience with the NFL, too. He consulted on the disciplinary decision for Ezekiel Elliott in 2017, which was a six-game suspension for incidents of domestic violence. Harvey also serves on the NFL’s Diversity Advisory Committee, which was formed in March.

Watson was handed his six-game suspension from Judge Sue L. Robinson as a result of an NFL disciplinary hearing after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen massage therapists in Texas. The NFL and NFLPA had three days to decide if they wanted to appeal the suspension, and the NFL announced on Wednesday that it would appeal. Goodell had the power to personally handle the appeal or delegate it to someone else.

Harvey’s written decision on the appeal will be final under the collective bargaining agreement.