Petco Park to Host Live Concerts in June

The world hasn't seen many live events since the coronavirus outbreak. Soon San Diego will have a big one again, in a slightly modified way.

On June 7 Petco Park will host a pair of live drive-in concerts at the Lexus Premiere Parking Lot (the one directly across Trevor Hoffman Way from the ballpark). called Feed The Need and it's taking drive-in seriously. Concert-goers will pay one fee to get their car into the lot and enjoy the show from their vehicle to make sure everyone continues to observe social distancing. Everyone working the event will be wearing personal protective equipment and sanitizing the area per CDC guidelines.

The headlining act is Switchfoot, the Grammy-winning San Diego band known for hits like "Meant to Live" and "Stars." Switchfoot is playing with Hirie. That show starts at 7:00 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. A separate show is set for noon (gates open at 10:30 a.m.) with B-Side Players, SM Familia and Los Sleepwalkers playing a set each.

Tickets for the late show are $100 per car while the noon show will run $50 a vehicle. Tickets go on sale at 5:00 p.m. on Friday night, May 29, and can be purchased here.

The event is being produced by the Padres, Local Media San Diego and Westward Entertainment and all the net proceeds will go to Feeding San Diego. Organizers said it is the first live concert planned in the state since the pandemic shut down gatherings in California.

Padres President of Business Operations Erik Greupner talked about why they wanted to host this kind of event on this week's OnFriar Podcast, available now on all the major podcasting platforms:

The concerts are not the only things coming to Petco Park. That same weekend a trio of high schools will hold a drive-through graduation ceremony at the Lexus Lot. On Friday, June 5 La Jolla Country Day and Pacific Ridge get to "drive" the stage. On Saturday, June 6 Francis Parker High school students get to do the same thing.

Then on the evening of the 6th there will be a pair of drive-in movie screenings of the classic film Anchorman starring Will Ferrell. The first showing is 8:30 p.m. with the second showing at 11:30 p.m. Ticket information can be found here.