NFL draft

Patriots Trade 21st Pick to Chiefs for Late First-Rounder, Two Other Picks

Bill Belichick and Co. decided to trade back once again

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Patriots trade back in draft, send 21st overall pick to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New England Patriots fans will have to wait just a little while longer for their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded their 21st pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for picks 29, 94 and 121.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's what the Patriots' updated list of draft picks looks like following the deal:

Round 1: No. 29

Round 2: No. 54

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

golf 1 hour ago

730 Rounds and Counting! Pandemic Pastime Turns into Meaningful Tradition

MLB 5 hours ago

LISTEN: Trying Not to Overreact to the Padres Hot Start

Round 3: Nos. 85, 94

Round 4: Nos. 121, 127

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: Nos. 183, 200, 210

Round 7: No. 245

According to OverTheCap's Jason Fitzgerald, Bill Belichick and the Pats actually extracted quite a bit of value from Kansas City in the trade.

With the 21st pick, the Chiefs selected cornerback Trent McDuffie out of Washington.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFL draftNFLNew England PatriotsKansas City Chiefs2022 NFL Draft
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us