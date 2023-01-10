Patrick Mahomes Joins Ownership Group for NWSL's Kansas City Current

Patrick Mahomes is entering the NWSL as a part-owner of the Kansas City Current, the club announced on Tuesday.

It’s a family affair 🤝@PatrickMahomes joins the club’s ownership group. pic.twitter.com/4qG8553TBW — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 10, 2023

Mahomes joins an ownership group led by his wife, Brittany, Angie Long and Chris Long.

I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the @thekccurrent ownership team. She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history. pic.twitter.com/TmTsqIV9QE — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 10, 2023

The trio -- which formed in 2020 -- was instrumental in bringing women’s professional soccer to Kansas City. In just its second season in the league, Kansas City made the NWSL Championship.

Brittany said she’s “thrilled to make this a family affair” and that her husband has been a huge supporter behind the scenes.

“His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL,” she said in a team release.

The Longs added: “Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community. Working with Brittany has been a blessing. We are elated to now partner with Patrick too. The Mahomes are truly a remarkable family.”

The Current are just Mahomes latest foray into sports management. The 27-year-old -- who signed a 10-year, half-a-billion-dollar deal with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2020 -- is already a part owner of Major League Baseball’s Royals and Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City.

Mahomes is the first active NFL player to have equity in the NWSL team. Current NBA players James Harden and Kevin Durant each own part of the Houston Dash and the New Jersey/New York Gotham FC, respectively.