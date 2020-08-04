Padres Call Up Highly Touted Pitching Prospect Luis Patiño

The Padres' exciting, energetic new-look team is getting another fun young addition.

Luis Patiño is coming to the Padres. The team called up the 20-year-old right handed pitcher, who will join the team Tuesday. He is expected to work out of the bullpen, adding an enticing arm to a group that has struggled at points early in the season.

Patiño is one half of the club's promising tandem of starting pitchers. He, along with MacKenzie Gore, were expected to make their MLB debuts this season. The six-foot righty from Columbia is the No. 27 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline. He is the No. 3 prospect in the Padres organization, behind Gore and CJ Abrams.

The Padres are indeed planning to promote Luis Patiño, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 overall prospect, for tonight's game against the Dodgers. Reports from the alternate site are that Patiño has been lights out. He will be used out of the bullpen at the start. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) August 4, 2020

Patiño pitched for the Padres Class A-Advanced team in Lake Elsinore for the majority of 2019, before finishing with two appearances for Double-A Amarillo. He posted a 2.69 ERA in 87.0 innings. He posted 113 strikeouts, holding opposing hitters to a .192 batting average. In Amarillo he tossed 7.2 innings, allowing one earned run with 10 strikeouts.

“I think he’s gonna be a real personality and a real star in every sense of the word”



Aside from throwing 🔥 Luis Patino will be a fun addition to the Padres.



Great stuff from my chat with @SammyLev for #OnFriar.



Apple: https://t.co/1z16RCNb8g



Spotify: https://t.co/VigaOWFQgy — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 4, 2020

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.