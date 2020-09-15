A Padres Win Tuesday Puts Friars Within Reach of 1st Place

On Sept. 5, the Dodgers held a six-game lead over the Padres in the National League West.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Ten days later, LA's advantage is down to a game and a half.

Jayce Tingler's team has a chance to narrow the gap even further Tuesday night, in Part 2 of their three-game series.

The Padres took Game 1, 7-2, on Monday night. A sweep of the Dodgers would put San Diego alone in first place.

Zach Davies will take the hill, making his second appearance against the Dodgers in 2020. On Aug. 12, he was charged with a loss, which hasn't happened since, with Davies winning each of his last five starts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.

The defeat a month ago hardly rests on Davies' shoulders. He held LA's potent lineup in check, allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts over seven frames. However, six Dodgers combined to toss a shutout.

Tony Gonsolin, who is scheduled to start Tuesday for L.A., threw 4.2 scoreless innings, with eight strikeouts. The second-year righty has a 1.57 ERA and will toe the rubber for the Dodgers at 6:10 p.m. at Petco Park.

On Monday, Trent Grisham sparked the Padres with his sixth-inning game-tying home run off of Clayton Kershaw. The Friars followed with five runs in the seventh inning, and a Wil Myers solo homer in the eighth to pull away from the Dodgers.

The offensive outburst came in support of Dinelson Lamet's fantastic outing on the mound. Lamet posted 11 strikeouts for a second straight start, this time allowing just one run on three hits in seven innings. The 28-year-old righty has a 3-1 record, and 2.12 ERA.

Tingler's club has won eight straight games, the longest active win streak in Major League Baseball.