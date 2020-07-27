Padres

Padres Winning Ways Continue With Win Against Arizona

Padres Winning Ways Continue With 6 to 2 Win Against Arizona

By Todd Strain

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 27: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a three RBI triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park July 27, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

With Covid-19 safety concerns halting two games in Major League Baseball on Monday, the San Diego Padres played on, beating the Arizona Diamondback 6-2 in a day game at Petco Park.

With the victory, the Padres improved to 3-1 on the season and moved into sole possession of first place in the National League West.

The Padres busted the game open in the fourth inning with five runs. After Greg Garcia tied the game with a squeeze bunt, rookie right-fielder Edward Olivares broke a 2-2 tie with a bases-loaded single that scored Wil Myers; it was Olivares' first career RBI with the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. followed with a screeching line-drive triple that went all the way to the wall in left center, clearing the bases and giving the Padres the 6-2 lead they would hold onto.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Padres Address Change in Celebrations Amid Marlins COVID-19 Outbreak

baseball Jul 26

Padres Bullpen Falters in 1st Loss of 2020

After four straight home games to open the season, the Padres will try to keep their winning ways going on the road. San Diego starts a six-game road trip Tuesday in San Francisco. After three match-ups against the Giants, the Padres will head to Colorado for a three-game series against the Rockies.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBMajor League BaseballPetco ParkFernando Tatis Jr.
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us