Padres Winning Ways Continue With Win Against Arizona

With Covid-19 safety concerns halting two games in Major League Baseball on Monday, the San Diego Padres played on, beating the Arizona Diamondback 6-2 in a day game at Petco Park.

With the victory, the Padres improved to 3-1 on the season and moved into sole possession of first place in the National League West.

The Padres busted the game open in the fourth inning with five runs. After Greg Garcia tied the game with a squeeze bunt, rookie right-fielder Edward Olivares broke a 2-2 tie with a bases-loaded single that scored Wil Myers; it was Olivares' first career RBI with the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. followed with a screeching line-drive triple that went all the way to the wall in left center, clearing the bases and giving the Padres the 6-2 lead they would hold onto.

After four straight home games to open the season, the Padres will try to keep their winning ways going on the road. San Diego starts a six-game road trip Tuesday in San Francisco. After three match-ups against the Giants, the Padres will head to Colorado for a three-game series against the Rockies.