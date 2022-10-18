Padres Threaten in 9th But Lose Game 1 of NLCS to Phillies 2-0

The Padres created some 9th-inning drama, but it wasn't enough to overcome the damage already done by Philadelphia's power bats Tuesday night at Petco Park.

The Padres lineup lacked life until all of the sudden, Manny Machado was up with 1 out in the bottom of the ninth inning with two runners on thanks to a botched double-play ball. He flew out to right, then Josh Bell struck out and Philly held onto its 2-0 lead created by a pair of solo home runs off Yu Darvish.

Bryce Harper put the first run of the series on the board with an opposite-field solo home run off of Yu Darvish in the top of the fourth. It marked three straight games with a long ball for Harper, and gave him the MLB lead for postseason bombs with four.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kyle Schwarber followed in the sixth inning with a monster home run off of Darvish. The Phillies All-Star slugger sent one 488 feet to the second deck in right field. It was the longest home run in the history of Petco Park, and the fifth hardest-hit ball in the Statcast era. At 119.7 miles per hour, it was the hardest-hit ball of Schwarber's career, and the top exit velocity ever allowed by Darvish.

That was 119.7 off the bat and 488 feet for Schwarber.



It tops any exit velocity tracked by Statcast of Schwarber's career (prev. 117.6) AND the hardest hit allowed by Yu Darvish (115.5).



😳😳😳



That thing was obliterated.pic.twitter.com/aAbgytoq4F — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) October 19, 2022

Phillies righty Zack Wheeler kept the Padres in check early. A single from Wil Myers in the fifth inning was the first hit of the game. Wheeler didn't allow another hit and just two Padres reached base on him, the other on a walk. No one reached second base on his watch. The All-Star finished with eight strikeouts in seven innings on just 83 pitches.

Darvish was sharp - with the exception of the two homers allowed to Harper and Schwarber. The veteran righty went even innings, allowing three hits and one walk. He didn't allow any runs outside of Philly's pair of bombs.

Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp look ahead to the Padres-Phillies National League Championship Series.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.