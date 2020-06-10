Padres

Padres Take Sweet-Swinging High School OF Robert Hassell With No. 8 Pick

The high school product out of Tennessee was the first high school player taken in the 2020 draft.

By Darnay Tripp

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 7: Robert Hassell bats during the High School Home Run Derby at Progressive field during All-Star Week on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The first seven picks of the 2020 MLB Draft went by without any high school players coming off the board. There was little chance that it would stay that way after eighth pick.

The Padres took Independence High School (Tenn.) outfielder Robert Hassell III, continuing their trend of picking prep standouts in the first round. AJ Preller's team hasn't selected a college product in the first round since 2016, when they picked Cal Quantrill and Eric Lauer.

In this instance they selected a player regarded as the best pure hitter in the 2020 crop of high school talent. The 18-year-old hit .423 in his last full season as a junior, with 14 home runs, eight doubles, 22 stolen bases and 36 RBI from the left side of the plate. The two-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year also went 5-2 with a 1.07 ERA on the mound, putting up nearly two strikeouts per inning.

The 6-foot-2-inch 190-pound outfielder's productivity is no surprise when you see his swing. It's sweet.

Hassell committed to playing his college ball at Vanderbilt prior to the draft. Aside from the impressive tools he demonstrated on the baseball field, he also turned some heads when he showed off his athleticism with a windmill dunk.

Not bad.

His resume also includes a trip to the Little League World Series in 2014. That experience was particularly memorable in part because of who his team faced. His South Nashville squad got shutout by LLWS pitching phenom Mo'ne Davis.

Preller has had success taking prep prospects in recent years, and he appears to have another good one. A productive left-handed hitter with some athleticism. The Padres' stacked farm system appeared to get even better with the No. 8 pick.

San Diego picks again at No. 34. The Draft will continue with rounds two through five on Thursday.

