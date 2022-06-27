LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Padres Stumbled Into Off Day, But Resilient Club Makes it Easy to Stay Optimistic

After 31 games in 31 days the Padres got to catch their breath Monday. Derek and Darnay assess what they've seen as the club nears the midway point.

Why last year's struggles appear to be a thing of the past, and how Bob Melvin has made it easy to shrug off a mini-slump. The guys wonder if the national narrative around Manny Machado has started to shift. They look ahead to an important week, and why there's a bit more weight on this meeting with the Dodgers than the last. Plus, thoughts on Gore, Snell and a few guys coming off a rough week at the dish.

