LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Padres Stumbled Into Off Day, But Resilient Club Makes it Easy to Stay Optimistic

Manny is getting healthy. Tatis hasn't arrived yet. And here they are battling for first place with reason to believe they'll stick around this time.

By Darnay Tripp

After 31 games in 31 days the Padres got to catch their breath Monday. Derek and Darnay assess what they've seen as the club nears the midway point.

Why last year's struggles appear to be a thing of the past, and how Bob Melvin has made it easy to shrug off a mini-slump. The guys wonder if the national narrative around Manny Machado has started to shift. They look ahead to an important week, and why there's a bit more weight on this meeting with the Dodgers than the last. Plus, thoughts on Gore, Snell and a few guys coming off a rough week at the dish.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

