Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Put on DL for 10 Days

The Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr., who fans worried was seriously injured Monday night, for at least 10 days, according to A.J. Preller, the team's general manager.

Preller said Tuesday afternoon that the Padres star shortstop had an MRI and doctors said there was some slight tearing in the shoulder but that overall the exam was uneventful and that Tatis at this point does not have any inflammation, nor is any surgery called for at this time.

Preller said the team planned on evaluating the star at the end of 10 days and determine the path forward at that time.

Tatis suffered a left shoulder subluxation in the third inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants.

"Yeah of course it's concerning. You don't want to see him have to play through injury, pain."



Here's the majority of what Jayce Tingler said about Fernando Tatis Jr. after the game.



A shoulder subluxation refers to the partial dislocation of the shoulder. The nature of the injury can put surrounding muscles, tendons and ligaments in jeopardy. Once a subluxation occurs, the risk of reinjury increases.

Tatis struck out against Anthony DeSclafani and dropped to the ground in obvious pain after taking a swing, with his bat stretching far behind him on the way through.

He winced in pain as he fell to the ground. Tatis cradled his left arm while he got up, and Tingler and a trainer held his left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

Tatis faced questions about the health of his left shoulder after leaving a spring training game on March 23. The team labeled the injury as shoulder discomfort. Tatis returned to action just two days later and hit a home run in his first game back.

Last Wednesday, the MLB standout said that he has battled a recurring shoulder ailment since his days playing rookie ball. Tingler added that Tatis' shoulder comes out and pops back in, but this was the first time he's seen it happen on a swing.

"It's nothing I feel like people should be worried about," Tatis said on the eve of Opening Day.

Tatis has struggled this season, committing five errors and hitting just .167, although he hit a 465-foot home run in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

He signed the longest contract in big league history on Feb. 22, a 14-year, $340 million deal.

A few options were on the table when Fernando Tatis and Padres brass discussed contract options. NBC 7's Darnay Tripp breaks down how they ended up agreeing to a "statue" contract.

