San Diego Padres

Padres Slugger Machado Placed on Injured List After Breaking Hand

The Padres slugger was hit by a pitch in Monday night's 4-0 win against the Kansas City Royals

By Derek Togerson

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres is hit by a pitch on the hand during the second inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Petco Park on May 15.
Getty Images

The Padres suffered another loss on Friday afternoon, long before their game against the Red Sox even started.

All-Star third baseman Manny Machado was placed on the 15-day Injured List with a broken bone in his left hand. The placement is retroactive to Monday, so he will be eligible to come off next weekend in New York. 

Filling Machado's spot on the roster will be La Jolla native Brandon Dixon, who was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Machado suffered the injury on Monday night when he was hit by a pitch from Royals starter Brad Keller. That night, San Padres manager Melvin said X-rays didn't show a fracture, but Machado had a CT scan and MRI on Wednesday that revealed a fractured metacarpal.

On Wednesday, the star third baseman was asked if going on the injured list is a possibility.

“I don't know. We'll see,” Machado said.

“It's definitely a tough stretch for us," said Machado, who is hitting .231 with five homers and 19 RBIs, on Wednesday. "We definitely want to be out there and help this team win in whatever way. It's just a bummer. It's not ideal for us right now.”

On Thursday, Machado, an All-Star each of the last two seasons, put in an appearance at Snapdragon Stadium, where it was revealed that he would be a minor owner of San Diego's MLS franchise.

Ominously, Machado wore a soft cast under the left sleeve of his suit coat. It’s not yet clear how long he will be out of lineup.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

