Padres Sign Relievers Luis Garcia and Robert Suarez

The Padres bullpen will feature some prominent new pieces next season.

A.J. Preller signed former Cardinal RHP Luis Garcia and fellow righty Robert Suarez on Wednesday. The news comes a day after the club parted with Jose Castillo, Matt Strahm and Trey Wingenter and with closer Mark Melancon signing with the Diamondbacks.

Garcia thrived with St. Louis in 2021, and was used primarily in late innings. Of his 33.1 IP, 23.0 came between the seventh and ninth frames. He finished with a 3.24 ERA, second best of his career. His 0.990 WHIP was the lowest of his nine years in the majors. The 34-year-old also posted the best hits/nine-inning, walk/nine-inning and strikeout/walk numbers of his career.

Garcia is slated to make $7 million over two seasons.

Padres' 40-player bullpen changes since the end of the year (with projected 2022 salaries):



OUT:

Melancon $5M option

Strahm $2.1M

Altavilla $1M

Kela $800K

Miguel Diaz $800K

Jose Castillo $700K

Wingenter $600K



IN:

Luis Garcia $3.5M

Robert Suarez (TBD)

Ray Kerr min

Wilson min — MadFriars (@madfriars) December 2, 2021

Suarez comes to town from the same club that produced Padres reliever Pierce Johnson. The 30-year-old spent 2021 with the Hanshin Tigers of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in Japan.

He posted a 1.16 ERA this year and led NPB with 42 saves. The righty signed a one year contract with a player option for the 2023 season.